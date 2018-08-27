Image copyright iStock

One Zoo for Vienna, Austria dey attract customers wit somtin wey dem neva see before, Panda wey sabi draw.

Yang Yang na woman Panda wey born twins two years ago, she don sabi use brush to paint small-small pictures and dey sell am online for $560.

Dem wan use di painting dem raise money to produce book about di Panda dem wey dey di zoo for Austria.

But Yang Yang no be di first or last animal wey dey hustle dey make money steady.

Grumpy cat

Many pipo go sabi Grumpy Cat. She popular well-well because of di way she dey keep her face and you fit don see her for meme sef.

Her owner, Tabatha Bundese, na server before and na her brother post one video of di cat for Reddit for September 2012. Di video go viral under 48 hours.

Since den, Bundesen don create company wia Grumpy don make like $100 million for shows, book deal and adverts.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Grumpy Cat meme dey popular wella

Grumpy get ova 2 million followers for Instagram.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Keiko die for Norway for 2003

Keiko di killer Whale

Na for 1979 dem capture Keiko for Reyðarfjörður, Iceland before dem begin sell am give aquarium and other amusement park.

For 1993 Keiko act inside di feem "Free Willy" where e make reach $36 million.

Even though dem decide to release am for 2002, she no make am.

Keiko die for Norway for 2003 at di age of 27.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Crystal for di Premiere of 'Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb' for New York

Crystal the Monkey

Na $12,000 per episode of "Animal Practice" na im Crystal dey make.

Even though di feem only do nine episode, di monkey wey don dey show business reach 20 years now don act inside feem wey make reach $1.5 billion including "The Hangover Part II" and "Night at the Museum."