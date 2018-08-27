Why Ghana fans dey vex for Nigeria fans?

Image copyright Facebook/Sarkodie Image example Pipo dey vex for rapper Sarkodie

Ghanaians dey vex for one of di kontri top artiste, Sarkordie sake of how e post new song from Nigeria musician, Mr P for Instagram.

Even though Sarkodie na big name for Nigeria, more and more musicians dey try to blow for dia neighbour domot and Ghana record companies, Zylofon Media and Menzgold, don open office for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Becca follow perform for Naija Invasion and some Ghanaians tok say Naija pipo no give dem di same accolades wey dem give dia own musicians like M.I, 2Baba and Phyno wey follow perform for di same show.

Ghana pipo say time don reach to start to dey support dia own artists dem.

Skip Twitter post by @CHEDDA3055 Link up with zylofone make them link u with DJ Khalid en thing and stop wasting your time following pSquar then Nigerians pic.twitter.com/0y3vk0jgyD — God Alone (@CHEDDA3055) August 27, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Jahlovejunior And you @sarkodie when was the last time you invited ur country artists to ur house and cook something for them before? Always Nigeria and this is why they don’t respect u people when u go there.. u always doing self put put on them. Value yours and your own. ✊🏾 — Jah love junior (@Jahlovejunior) August 25, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @MMettaleon So Ghanaians are now seeing the other side of sarkodie😀That Peter of Psquare wey get everything pass you ba u still posting his video on ur ig while wanna upcoming artiste dey suffer here Smh — SHATTA WALE's SON 🇬🇭 (@MMettaleon) August 26, 2018

But no be evribodi tink say wetin Sarkodie do na bad tin.

Mr P, wey dey di group P-Square before and wey im real name na Peter Okoye, na one of di groomsmen for Sarkodie wedding for 21 July 2018.