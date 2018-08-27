Why Ghana fans dey vex for Nigeria fans?
Ghanaians dey vex for one of di kontri top artiste, Sarkordie sake of how e post new song from Nigeria musician, Mr P for Instagram.
Even though Sarkodie na big name for Nigeria, more and more musicians dey try to blow for dia neighbour domot and Ghana record companies, Zylofon Media and Menzgold, don open office for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.
Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Becca follow perform for Naija Invasion and some Ghanaians tok say Naija pipo no give dem di same accolades wey dem give dia own musicians like M.I, 2Baba and Phyno wey follow perform for di same show.
Ghana pipo say time don reach to start to dey support dia own artists dem.
But no be evribodi tink say wetin Sarkodie do na bad tin.
Mr P, wey dey di group P-Square before and wey im real name na Peter Okoye, na one of di groomsmen for Sarkodie wedding for 21 July 2018.