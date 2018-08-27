Leah Sharibu: Di last Dapchi girl dey beg Buhari to help free her

Image copyright ISAAC LINUS ABRAK

One audio recording don surface dem di last remaining Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, send give goment. She dey di hand Islamic militants wey no gree to free her.

Garba Shehu, wey be tok-tok pesin for President Muhammadu Buhari, tok say dem still dey check recording to make sure say na she tok am.

For di audio, Leah Sharibu ask dey beg President Buhari to pity her situation and di public make dem help her family.

Tori be say dem keep am dia because she no want change from Christian to Muslim.