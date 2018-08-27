Ghanaians blast British sake of dem 'steal' identity of world boxing champion Isaac Dogboe

Image copyright Getty Images

Di British press come under attack for Ghana after dem claim say di super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe be British.

The Mirror headline which read "Isaac Dogboe is the British world champion you've never heard of - but all that is about to change" spark debate for social media over attempts by some British who wan claim di boxing champion as British.

Isaac Dogboe di current WBO super-bantamweight champion defeated Japanese veteran Hidenori Otake for en first title defense after he knock on hit ground twice within 60 seconds of di. Before finally he finish am plus technical knock out (TKO) all for di first round inside.

Di 23-year old come make popular April 2018 after he beat previously undefeated Jessie Magdaleno who he knock out for di eleventh round inside.

Di claim to en identity as British according to di publication be sake of Dogboe come Britain di time he chop seven years, wey en father introduce am to boxing. After that ibe Di British wey train am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dogboe currently dey live for South London but he dey fight out of Ghana

But Ghanaians no wan hear that British link as most of them enter social media dey finish di Brit's for di claim.

People always dey accuse British media say dem only dey identifying promising den successful Africans as Brits while deliberately if person do bad thing dem sheda go talk say di person be African den add en native country saf.