Nigeria Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, don tok say anytin wey US President, Donald Trump, tok for dia back no mata at all.

Financial Times tori pipo bin cari tori say di US presido bin tell im pipo say e no eva wan meet 'lifeless' sombori like Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari again.

Dis informate na according to three pipo wey dey sabi as di tin happun afta Mr Buhari go see Mr Trump for Washington for April 2018.

Oga Mohammed tell BBC Pidgin say wetin Mr Trump tell dem korokoro to dia face for di meeting be say oga Buhari na correct leader for Africa.

"So if true-true, na wetin e tok be dat, e dey surprise us"

E also tok say Mr Buhari go handle am wit maturity because di presido na mature sombori.

"Na di same tin happun for United Kingdom wit former Prime Minister David Cameron wey e tok some kain tok. But e (Buhari) handle am wit mature manner."

Mr Mohammed say 'na season of fake news we dey so and I wan believe say dis na fake news, but if true-true say President Trump tok am, di whole world go judge di mata'.

Latest tori be say Oga Trump go soon welcome Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta to White House later on Monday to discuss trade and security.

"Trump like chemistry, Africa neva reach dis high for im radar but if e like you e go find way to make tins work." - Na wetin one pesin wey dey in contact wit US and Kenya officials wey dey prepare for Monday meeting tell Financial Times.