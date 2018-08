Why authorities arrest youths wey give dia leader live chicken

Image copyright Bodlina

Guinea Authorities don release three youths wey dem arrest because dem wan give di prime minister live chicken.

Di mata start ova di weekend wen Prime Minister Kassory Fofana bin go eastern town of Kankan.

Di area get plenti pipo wey dey support oga Fofana ruling party, di Rally of the Guinean People (RPG).

Like black cat, some pipo dey believe say black cockerel no be good tin

Di three young pipo bin wan give di PM live cockerel as e dey tok to supporters, na so im bodygaurds gbab dem.

Black cockerel na bad luck for many local culture for Guinea so e no surprise say authorities look dis kain gift wit corner eye.

Tori be say dem free dem wit no charge.