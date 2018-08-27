Image copyright Getty Images

Some foreign relation experts for Nigeria don dey para on top di accuse say US President, Donald Trump, call President Muhammadu Buhari 'lifeless'.

Professor David Oluwatoba Alabi of Department of Political Science for National Defence Academy say true-true if Trump tok am, den e dey unfortunate and show hipocrisy of di West.

Financial Times tori pipo bin cari tori say di US presido bin tell im pipo say e no eva wan meet 'lifeless' sombori like Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari again.

Image copyright AFP Image example Presido Buhari meet wit Presido Trump for April, 2018.

But Alabi say e show say Trump dey erratic and unreliable on top say, afta im invite Buhari, yan wit am and den show am to di world say im dey happy wit im work, e come go back dey tok against am.

"For America president to make dis kain statement on top di head of di president of di largest kontri for Africa, e dey unfortunate and e show di hipocrisy of di West. Di office of di president of Nigeria dey very important and I no tink say any world leader get di right to describe am as lifeless."

"Donald Trump owe Nigeria and Africa apology." Prof. Alabi explain.

E say Nigeria goment suppose order di US ambassador make e come explain wetin dia president mean, say e no dey okay for Nigeria minister of Information to just react to di mata.

Ambassador Suleiman Dahiru dey feel di same way.

E say Mr Trump get mouth diarrhoea and like to tok yama-yama tins.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria information minister Lai Mohammed say di whole tin fit be fake news

Amb. Dahiru say make Nigeria cut US ambassador serious warning to show say Nigeria dey provoke.

E say since Nigeria no be colony of America, Donald Trump no get right to look down on the president of Nigeria like dat.