UK prime minister, Theresa May go carri waka enta Nigeria on Wednesday where she go announce plan to increase Britain investment for inside Africa afta Brexit.

Di visit na part of her Africa waka dis week wey go carri land for three kontris inside di continent wey include South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

For Nigeria Madam May go meet wit President Muhammadu Buhari for Abuja

From dia she go spend time for Lagos to meet wit pipo wey dey suffer from slave runs nowadays, wey be sometin she don work hard to stop.

How Theresay May waka for Africa go be dis week

On Tuesday di Prime Minister go fly go Cape Town inside South Africa where she go meet young pipo and business leaders.

She go later give speech about trade and how dem go bring UK private sector investment inside Africa.

Afta her tok-tok wit President Cyril Ramaphosa, she go visit Robben Island, where dem bin put Nelson Mandela for prison.

On Thursday, she go carry waka go Nairobi Kenya and meet wit President Uhuru Kenyatta plus see British soldiers wey dey train troops from Kenya and oda African kontries on top how dem go fit fight Al-Shabaab katakata group.

State dinner wey Mr Kenyatta go host na im go conclude di waka.

Dis na her first visit to Africa since wen she be Prime Minister and she be di first British Prime Minister to visit Sub-Saharan Africa since 2013, and di first to go Kenya for over 30 years.