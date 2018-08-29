Image copyright River State Government Image example Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlson, Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike, Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria Sean Hoy.

European Union Ambassadors dey advise security pipo and oga dem wey get mouth for election mata inside di kontri say dem must make sure say wetin happen for Rivers Assembly by-election no happen for di general election wey go happen for 2019

Di Ambassador to Nigeria Ketil Karlson come praise INEC wey be di kontri election office as dem suspend di 18 August by-election for Port Harcourt sake of di katakata wey happun.

"Youths don show interest and wan vote and we must make di environment for dem to vote." Karlson tok.

Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria Sean Hoy say make federal goment make sure say elections wey go hold for 2019 go respect di rule of law.

"We must always follow di rule of law because election without di rule of law no good, e no good for good governance."

Govnor Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike say e dey embarrassing say police no fit make sure say election hold for just 8 wards.

Di govnor begin wonder wetin go happen for di 4442 polling units. Im say pesin no pray say dat kain tin go repeat again because violence no dey help.

Oga Wike say, "I don tell di international community say we want free and fair elections. Anybodi wey see wetin happun on 18 August 2018 go know say if we bin react, e for worse. For us as goment and as pipo, we go continue to support free and fair elections