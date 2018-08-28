Image copyright EPA Image example One family dey struggle wit di effects of air pollution inside Delhi

One new study don show say air pollution dey affects di brain so much sotay di pesin fit struggle for words or struggle to complete simple maths.

According to di study wey appear for Proceedingd National Academy of Science (PNAS) journal, wetin di researchers discover say na sometin wey dey happun worldwide.

American and Chinese researchers for Yale and Peking Universities join hand do and monitor di language and maths skills of like 20,000 pipo for China for over di period of four-year.

Di researchers compare di results wit di level of pollution wey dey di air for dat time.

"Di study find out say verbal and maths skills of pipo wey dey expose to air pollution over a long time dey reduce" dis na according to di release form di international food policy research institute wey do di study wit Yale and Peking university.

Dem add say di longer pesin dey expose to dirty air, di greater di damage to im intelligence and e dey affect men more than women but dey worst among old pipo.

One member for di research team, Xi Chen tell Guardian newspaper say if pipo dey exposure to high levels of polluted air "e fit make dia level of education reduce by one year... and dis dey very big."

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation say more than 90% of pipo dey breath air wey no dey safe and air pollution dey cause seven million premature deaths a year.