Elections Cameroon, Elecam weh e di organise elections for kontri say deh go komot polling units for palace and barracks, afta de main opposition party, Social Democratic Front, SDF bin say make dem respect law and say deh go organise protest march.

SDF member for Littoral constituency, Honourable Jean Michel Nintcheu say deh don suspend de protest march weh deh bin wan organise and deh glad as Elections Cameroon say deh go komot polling unit for palace and barracks.

"We fight no loss for nothing and we bi satisfied as Elecam don say deh go change de polling units so we no need for march again", SDF member weh e bin di organise dis march for Douala tell BBC News Pidgin.

Elecam change e stand afta deh bin say polling unit for palace and barracks dey inside law for say deh go komot de units dem.

"We go try for put polling unit for place weh e go be easy for all man for access and de wan dem for palace and barracks we go komot dem for outside", Eleccam board chair, Enow Abrams Egbe tok as e meet with diplomats and oda actors.

Cameroon go vote for president on October 7 and na nine candidate dey for compete for push president Biya for pawa.

