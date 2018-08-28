Theresa May neva enta Nigeria she don begin yab di kontri

Image copyright Charles McQuillan/Getty Image example Theresa May dance wit school pikin dem for South Africa

British Prime Minister Theresa May neva enta Nigeria, but she don already sama di kontri yab.

Oga madam May, wey begin her Africa visit from South Africa, don sama Nigeria yab inside her speech wey she give for Cape Town.

She say, na few pipo dey enjoy di kontri wealth meanwhile "87 million Nigerians dey live wit less dan $1.90 per day" and dis one make am get "more very poor pipo" dan any oda kontri for world.

She tok say: "Most of di poorest pipo for world na Africans and di more wey dis kontris dey get moni", di more inequality dey spread because na very few pipo dey see di moni chop.

Theresa May dey visit three Africa kontris; South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya dis week and already she don reach South Africa.