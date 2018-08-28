Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian law no dey allow man and man or woman and woman marriage

Elder broda of one of di boys wey Nigeria Police arrest on Sunday for Lagos ontop accuse say dem be homosexuals, say im broda no be gay.

Police bin arrest 57 boys for Lagos, south-west Nigeria say dem be gay and one of dem na 23 years old Wole.

Im broda Ojo Oladele say im younger broda Wole na 'social media influencer' wey bin tell am say e dey go party on Saturday night before dem arrest am.

"E tell me say e dey go im friend place on Saturday, say wen e reach dia anoda friend come call am tell am say party dey happun for one hotel for Egbeda.

"E say e just reach di hotel, e dey reception around 1am dey try locate im friends wen police enta. Na so pipo start to dey run and e try introduce imsef give di police, ask dem wetin dey happun, na so dem take bundle all of dem inside van." Na so Ojo tok.

Ojo tok say e broda bin no realise say di mata serious reach as e be wen dem first gbab am, as e dey so e broda no dey alright at all.

"My broda no be gay, e dey straight, I dey sure 101%, na just wrong timing."

"I don tok to my broda briefly, dem no dey allow us go close, to give am food na problem sef, e no dey do well, e dey destabilized and we no even know wetin dem dey do dem inside station."

"Dem no gree charge dem wit anytin but right now di court don grant dem bail sha."

'Police don confuse'

Segun Awosanya aka Segalink na one of dia lawyers and im tell BBC Pidgin say dem just dey drive di boys up and down, confusion full ground as di police prosecutors dey fight for custody of di case.

"We dey look time for dem, e don reach three days now wen dem arrest dem and we dey court as we dey speak. Police lawyers dem dey fight among demselves ontop who go hand over di case and di judge just dey look dem."

"We dey here to plead for dia bail so dia parents go collect dem so dat if case dey at all we go dey face am later. But as e dey now some oda pipo don come say dem no go arraign dem ontop dis case again say make dem carry dem go back to anti-cultism," na so Awosanya bin tok.

Skip Twitter post by @segalink The public should be aware that @citizen_gavel lawyers have been on ground since @SirWoley’s arrest with 56 others. We warned about the parade but this was violated by the Police. We are at the Magistrate court Yaba as we speak watching the confusion of the prosecution team. pic.twitter.com/O2R7JYcYPz — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) August 28, 2018

Anoda group of lawyers tweet say dem don grant dem bail.

Police bin parade di 57 boys on Monday say dem get tip off say dem dey do initiation into gay club for Kelly Ann Hotel/Event Centre, for Egbeda.

Police say dem break di law of di land ontop sexual relations dats why dem gbab dem.

Meanwhile Awosanya say di fact say dem parade dem on di basis of suspicion no make sense sef.

"Why you go parade suspects wen you never convict dem? Dis na part of issues we don dey open mouth ontop, maybe wen we get case wey we go fit indict police ontop dem to stop dis action," im tok.