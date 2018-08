Image copyright Getty Images

Di UK prime minister, Theresa May go on Wednesday land for Nigeria afta im trip to South Africa.

Di prime minister sharperly for her speech for Cape Town promise say di kontri dey support Africa economy wit four billion pounds to helep dem create jobs for young pipo.

"We want strong institution and not handouts from UK" - Nigerians dey tell BBC News Pidgin as madam May land on Wednesday.

Di trip na part of di British goment plan to join body wit oda ogbonge Africa kontri on top trade mata and dis dey important as di kontri plan to leave di European union alias brexit by March 2018.

But some Nigerian sabi pipo say, no kontri fit help anoda kontri create job and sustain am and dat wetin Nigerians want from Britain na to help di kontri build and strengthen im democratic institutions.

Development Economist, Odilim Enwegbara explain give say any investment wey Britain go do for di kontri must dey specifi, if not, di whole gain go go back to di kontri

"E good make African leaders open up dia economies for foreign investment but dem must own and kontrol it and put dia qualified pipo so dat technology transfer go dey possible" im explain.

Image copyright Getty Images

Meanwhile di volume of trade between Nigeria and Britain bin don dey reduce tey tey. E dey around 3.7 billion pounds and dis na why di British goment dey look for creative ways to boost im investment.

Anoda sabi person, Bongo Adi say im go like to see May help Nigeria recover all dey tiff-tiff money wey dey im kontri.

e say Nigeria president and Theresa May must colabo on top corruption mata as na one big tin wey don destroy di kontri finish.

E say although China don get beta investment for Africa and don helep plenti Africa kontries for infrastructure, e still no mean as Britain still be big player for most anglophone kontries.

Di sabi pipo tell BBC pidgin say dem wqant partnership wey go make di kontri develop and prosper and not handouts from di UK in terms of aid.

Already Britain don already announce to return £70 million pounds tiff money wey corrupt pipo carri from Nigeria go UK according to Paul Arkwright, di UK Ambassador to Nigeria.