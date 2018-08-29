Image copyright Getty Images/BBC Pidgin Image example No be today Nigeria don dey produce ogbonge women dem

As UK Prime Minister Theresa May don land Nigeria so, BBC News Pidgin dey look oda Nigerian women wey get power as di madam Prime Minister.

Oby Ezekwesili

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oby Ezekwesili na co-founder of Transparency International

Campaigner and leader of di Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, Obiageli Ezekwesili na forma Vice President of World Bank Africa division.

She also serve as Minister for Solid Minerals and also Minister of Education during Olusegun Obasanjo goment.

She be one of di most influential females for Nigeria wey no dey waste time to chook mouth inside mata wey concern young pipo.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Image example Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala bin be di managing director of World Bank from 2007-2011

She be economist and di first female Minister of Finance for Nigeria.

Okonjo-Iweala graduate from Harvard University and serve as Finance Minister two times under president Olusegun Obasanjo and president Umaru Musa Yaradu'a. She also serve for di Goodluck Jonathan goment.

Twitter for July 2018, name her for dia board.

Image example Adichie na di author of 'Why We Should All Be Feminists'

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Ogbonge writer wey don go worldwide and don win plenti accolades like di MacArthur Foundation fellowship.

She be big believer of di feminism movement.

Amina Mohammed

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Amina Mohammed serve as Minister of Environment for Nigeria from 2015-2016

Nigeria forma Minister for Environment Amina Mohammed na United Nations most powerful woman as she be di UN number two pesin.

She resign as minister for Nigeria for 2016 to take up role as di UN Secretary-General.

Skip Twitter post by @AminaJMohammed “My job description is simple: to build a world where every girl & boy has the tools & support to make their dreams a reality.” #YouthCSW61 pic.twitter.com/wTRRdxtNM6 — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) March 11, 2017

Arunma Oteh

Image copyright Getty Images

She be di Treasurer and Vice President of World Bank since September 2015.

Oteh also serve as Director General for Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria. She graduate from Harvard Business School.