Theresa May: Five Nigeria women wey strong like di UK Prime Minister
As UK Prime Minister Theresa May don land Nigeria so, BBC News Pidgin dey look oda Nigerian women wey get power as di madam Prime Minister.
Oby Ezekwesili
Campaigner and leader of di Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, Obiageli Ezekwesili na forma Vice President of World Bank Africa division.
She also serve as Minister for Solid Minerals and also Minister of Education during Olusegun Obasanjo goment.
She be one of di most influential females for Nigeria wey no dey waste time to chook mouth inside mata wey concern young pipo.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
She be economist and di first female Minister of Finance for Nigeria.
Okonjo-Iweala graduate from Harvard University and serve as Finance Minister two times under president Olusegun Obasanjo and president Umaru Musa Yaradu'a. She also serve for di Goodluck Jonathan goment.
Twitter for July 2018, name her for dia board.
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Ogbonge writer wey don go worldwide and don win plenti accolades like di MacArthur Foundation fellowship.
She be big believer of di feminism movement.
Amina Mohammed
Nigeria forma Minister for Environment Amina Mohammed na United Nations most powerful woman as she be di UN number two pesin.
She resign as minister for Nigeria for 2016 to take up role as di UN Secretary-General.
Arunma Oteh
She be di Treasurer and Vice President of World Bank since September 2015.
Oteh also serve as Director General for Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria. She graduate from Harvard Business School.