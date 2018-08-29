Germany don return deadi bodi of pipo dem kill for Namibia genocide

Image copyright Reuters Image example Herero activist Esther Muinjangue still want di German goment to tok sorry

Germany don return wetin remain of di deadi bodi of indigenous pipo wey dem kill during genocide for colonial Namibia more than 100 years ago.

One Namibian goment delegation na dem receive di skulls for one church service for di capital, Berlin.

Dem bin cari di bones go Germany for research wey dem don scata now, to prove say white Europeans beta pass oda pipo.

Dem kill tens of thousands of Herero and Nama pipo wey bin do we-no-go-gree ontop colonialism.

Dia pikin dem still dey wait for di German goment to tok sorry.

Why dem give order to kill di pipo?

Di genocide start for 1904 afta Herero and Nama pipo rebel afta Germany begin collect dia land and cattle.

Di head of di military administration for wetin dem dey call German South West Africa dat time, Lothar von Trotha, give di order to kill for October 1904.

Dis wan come force di Herero and Nama to enta desert and those wey dem find wey dey try return to dia land dem kill dem or put dem for concentration camps.

Nobodi sabi how many pipo wey die, but some pipo say e high reach 100,000.

Di skulls follow for wetin remain of human deadi bodi dem use go do research for Germany

Tori be say na like 75% of di Herero population and half of di Nama population die.

Dem cari dia skulls go Germany where jaguda pipo study dem to support dia yeye theory say Europeans beta pass.

Tori be say e reach hundreds of Namibian skulls wey dey Germany and on Wednesday dem return more than 25 of dem.

Skulls from oda African kontris like Cameroon, Tanzania, Rwanda and Togo wey Germany bin dey control, bin also follow for di yeye research.

Germany go tok sorry?

For 2016, Germany say dem bin dey yan wit di Namibian goment on how to take tok sorry and how to take settle wetin di genocide cause.

Some of dem don cari case against Germany go court for New York wit hope say dem go get sometin from am.

Wednesday ceremony na di third time wey dem don cari wetin remain of deadi bodi give back Namibia, but hope dey say dis time e go really lead to peace between di two kontris BBC Johannes Dell report.

Dem go cari di skulls go back Namibia where dem go put dem for national museum until dem decide where dem go bury dem.