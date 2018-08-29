Image copyright Kum Leonard Image example "Mami, papa, pikin don die, odas no get place for sleep, make we brothers dem for all side weh deh di hold gun know say mami dem don tire"

Woman dem for Cameroon under Southwest and Northwest Women's Taskforce, SNWOT go criay for Bongo Square for Buea for show say deh don tire for di fight for Anglophone regions.

Na over 60 groups for woman dem craiy make de world hear say deh don tire for di fight for Anglophone regions weh e di finish pipo and property for de area.

With dia kaba dem, yello headtie and oda pink blouse deh hold peace leaf di craiy sotei, wooooh, woooh heeeeeheee, as deh go shiddon read dia declaration for goment.

Deh decide for look for long term solution weh na advocacy for dia own small level, deh take approval make deh two sides allow make dem go craiy all dia suffer

One of di woman, Saker Parchibell tori BBC News Pidgin how tins bad for bush. She say de craiy weh she craiy na because of de suffer weh she don see'am inside bush.

"Na pawpaw bad situation dey inside bush, mami dem born for ma front, no bi 1,2,3 na plenti. Pikin dem don chuk-chuk dia foot dem for tins dem, stick komot some one eye, snakes bit odas and na bottle weh deh warm'am for fire for move de poison", she tok.

Agbor Magdaleine SNWOT member tok for BBC News Pidgin say: "For ma house ah get 10 displaced pipo, ah no fit feed dem again but ah not fit drive dem, but na for how long e go continue?"

Di organiser for de public craiy die say de reason for dis action na say pipo don loss dia homes

"We di beg de man pikin dem if deh respect woman weh hold dem for belle for nine moons born dem, make dem stop. Deh di harass, rape we and na we women dem di suffer pass, e mean say deh no di see we suffer?," Agbor ask.

Njomo Esther Omam, organiser for de public craiy die say de reason for dis action na say pipo don loss dia homes because deh di burn villages. She say SNWOT first contribute moni buy chop, clothes and merecin and aoda tins dem give displace pipo for Buea.