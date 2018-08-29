Rabiu Kwankwaso na di latest pesin wey wan become Nigeria president for 2019
Na red colour full everiwhere for Jabi, Abuja, Nigeria capital as presidential aspirant Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso declare in plan to contest for president.
Wen Senator Kwankwaso first apply to goment to allow am use di Eagle Square, dem bin give am permission, but tori change for di last minute.
- Dino, Kwankwaso, odas, how many times dem decamp from one party to anoda
- Kwankwaso jollof rice, Fayose, Olisa Metuh and Buhari: All di foto you no suppose miss from Tuesday drama
Nigeria goment no allow am use Eagle Square to declare im intention again as dem change dia mind come cancel di permission.
But dat one no stop di senator as im later use Chida hotel do im declaration and thousands of im supporters wey gada wear red colour as solidarity for di man wey dey famous sake of im red cap.
Goment decision make some Nigerians dey para for social media.
Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, dey among di senators wey bin port from di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) go People's Demcratic Party (PDP) for July dis year.
Many believe say goment cancel di approval wey dey first give am becos im port.
E still get pipo wey dey support di goment decision on top dis mata or even believe say all dis na drama.