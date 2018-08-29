Image copyright @RMKwankwaso

Na red colour full everiwhere for Jabi, Abuja, Nigeria capital as presidential aspirant Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso declare in plan to contest for president.

Wen Senator Kwankwaso first apply to goment to allow am use di Eagle Square, dem bin give am permission, but tori change for di last minute.

Nigeria goment no allow am use Eagle Square to declare im intention again as dem change dia mind come cancel di permission.

But dat one no stop di senator as im later use Chida hotel do im declaration and thousands of im supporters wey gada wear red colour as solidarity for di man wey dey famous sake of im red cap.

Goment decision make some Nigerians dey para for social media.

Skip Twitter post by @bukolasaraki The refusal to allow Senator Kwankwaso’s campaign to utilize Eagle Square for his declaration, despite an earlier approval, sends a wrong message about our democracy, particularly the tolerance level in our politics. Eagle Square belongs to all Nigerians. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) August 29, 2018

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, dey among di senators wey bin port from di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) go People's Demcratic Party (PDP) for July dis year.

Many believe say goment cancel di approval wey dey first give am becos im port.

E still get pipo wey dey support di goment decision on top dis mata or even believe say all dis na drama.

Skip Twitter post by @DrJoeAbah In January 2016, as DG, I formally complained to FCTA that the noise from Eagle Square was a nuisance. FCTA agreed that there won’t be any large gatherings until after 4pm. Any contrary approval shouldn’t have been granted. I’ll be attacked for it but I’ll keep telling the truth. https://t.co/1j2NUUhCCi — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) August 29, 2018