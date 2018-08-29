Image copyright Getty Images Image example People dey use fuel to power dia generator as light no stable for Nigeria

Continuous Voter Registration for Nigeria for di 2019 election go end on Friday August 31.

Di exercise start since April 2017 and di join bodi ontop election mata, di Independent National Electoral Commission bin don extend am for two weeks inside August to give more pipo chance to involve.

According to INEC na 12 million pipo don register since di exercise start but if registration na one headache collection of di Permanent Voter Card na anoda tori.

As at March 2018, INEC say 7,920,129 pipo all over di kontri never gree collect dia PVC even if e don ready.

So different state goments don come up wit different strategy to dis problem.

Image copyright INEC NIGERIA/FACEBOOK Image example For Ondo state 370,464 PVC na im dia owners never come collect

Public Holiday

Imo and Zamfara state na two states inside Nigeria where di govnors declare public holiday to give pipo chnace to take go register and collect dia PVC.

Govnor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State declare August 15 and 16 as work free day say di state na im get di smallest number of pipo wey get di least number of pipo wey don register and wey get PVC.

On im own part, Zamfara State govnor start to dey reduce work hours from Wednesday August 28 so workers go close by 12 noon, come declare Friday August 29 as public holiday pata-pata for pipo to go register and collect dia PVC.

Ondo State govnor Rotimi Akeredolu too join declare Thursday August 30 as work free day for im state so public servants go fit free to participate.

Sweet mouth ginger

Many govnors no close mouth ontop di importance of PVC for di election for 2019, dem dey use any opportunity wey dem get to promo di mata.

Lagos state govnor Akinwunmi Ambode don open mouth ontop di mata different time and for different event.

For April 2018, di govnor tok say dem don arrange full ground to mobilize pipo on a massive scale to collect dia PVC so dem go fit vote for 2019.

E never too tey wey Benue State govnor Samuel Ortom too draw ear give im pipo again say make dem take advantage say INEC extend di deadline to register as PVC na di political power wey di pipo get.

Dem no support media player for your device 2019 election: Put more workers for PVC - Nigerians tell INEC

Petrol and kerosene

Cross River State govnor no stop wit sweet mouth gingering.

Govnor Ben Ayade order make dem distribute over 200,000 litres of petrol and kerosene inside di state capital Calabar free give everibodi wey don register, collect dia PVC.

E say na im own way to ginger im pipo wey reach to vote for di state to register and collect dia PVC before 31 August 2018.

Although di voter registration dey end on Friday August 31, INEC say collection of PVC go continue till February 2019.