Goment for Zurich, Switzerland, don tok say di 'drive-in sex booths' wey dem build for road don dey successful.

Dem bin do di sex booths for 2013 to allow pipo wey wan do 'kerewa' wit prostitutes, so dem no go do am inside dia moto.

Di booth resemble garage and na pako bed dem put inside for customers. Dem build am for area wia ashawo dey patrol wella.

Di whole tin cost £1,557,020 and na di city pipo vote 52% to support goment to do am.

Zurich goment tok-tok pesin, Nadeen Schuster, tell tori pipo USA Today say di tin dey effective as e don epp reduce violence against sex workers and don epp reduce human trafficking.

How di 'drive-in sex booth' dey work?

Na since 1940s wey prostitution dey legal for Switzerland but na waterside prostitutes dey stay. But as pipo dey complain say di prostitutes dey enta road wey dem no suppose enta, na so goment arrange di sex booths.

Customers wey wan follow dia paroles suppose follow one road wey dem don mark for ground. Di pesin wey dey inside di moto no suppose get anoda pesin inside.

Di women go wait inside small house wey dem build near road.

Once customer and prostitute don gree for price, dem go enta one of di booths.

Di booths get alarm so di sex worker fit call olopa if somtin happen.

Even if na okada or keke di pesin get and e wan do small somtin-somtin, e qualify to go di place too.

Na only pipo wey get legedeez Benz dem no dey allow inside di drive-in sex booths. Anoda place dey for dem.