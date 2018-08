Image copyright Getty Images Image example Facebook say di feed different from Youtube.

Facebook dey start new tin wey go fit put money for pocket of pipo wey upload video for dia site.

Di name of di new feed na 'Facebook Watch'. Dem bin launch am forAmerica but now di tin go reach di whole world.

Facebook wan use dis one make more pipo to dey upload more videos for dia site so dat more pipo go dey spend time for di site as dem dey watch video.

To qualify to make money if you you upload video:

You must make video wey long pass three minutes

Di video go don get 30, 000 viewers wey watch di video reach one minute within di past two months.

Di person go don get more dan 10, 000 followers

Di publisher go dey for area wey di Facebook watch dey work.

Dem no support media player for your device Watch as di rainmaker voke rain to fall

Dem say dem go dey pay pipo wey upload video 55% of di money wey dem go make from di feed, while dem go pocket 45%.

Di new feed go allow pipo to view plenti types of video and even save dem for dia device. E go allow video producers to add advert inside dia video.

Before now na only few publishers dem allow to upload video and make money.

Dem no support media player for your device Meet di Nigeria teenage girl wey dey code

Facebook say wetin make di feed special be say e dey allow pipo to chat wit oda pipo wey dey watch di video and even wit di pipo wey produce di video.

Dem dey start di first phase for UK, US, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Di second phase go be for France, Germany, Norway, Mexico and Thailand.