Banks wey helep MTN don carri $16m 'gbese' to refund Nigeria

Image copyright MTN Image example MTN bin don collect fine from goment for 2015 unto say dem no obey goment oda

Central Bank of Nigeria don sama fine of 16million dollars knack four Nigerian banks for di kontri sake of say dem helep MTN telecom company to do illegal money transfer go abroad.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announce on Thursday for tweet say Standard Chartered bank go pay N2.4bn, Stanbic IBTC N1.8bn, Citibank go pay N1.2bn while Daimond bank go pay N0.25bn. Dem say all di banks go join hand return $8.134bn say dem breach Nigeria's forex regulations for MTN's illegal capital repatriation.

Tori be say MTN wey be South Africa telephone company bin do illegal transfer of money wey reach 8billion dollars to abroad account.

MTN don deny di accuse say dem no transfer any illegal money abroad.

MTN na di largest phone company for Africa. For 2015 Nigeria telecom regulator NCC sama dem 5billion dollar fine sake of say dem no obey oda wey goment give dem make dem disconnect 5million numbers wey no dey registered.

Goment later reduce di fine to 1.7billion dollars.

MTN get over 50million customers for Nigeria and 30 percent of di kontri business dey Nigeria.

Central Bank first do investigate say di banks brake law about Nigeria foreign exchange rules for 2016, but Nigeria Senate bin clear dem.

Nigeria law dey allow make pipo send and receive money from abroad but e get terms and conditions.