Image example Barrister Fru John Nsoh di lawyer wey deh defend Sisiku Ajuk Tabe

Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine oda Southern Cameroon leaders weh goment force back from Nigeria go remain for cell as Mfoundi High Court on Friday no gree free dem as dia lawyer file case.

Barrister Fru John Nsoh di lawyer wey deh defend Sisiku Ajuk Tabe say dia defense bin file say make court make free e customers dem unless legal document dey for lock dem.

De procedure for dis kain case na say de pesin weh deh lock suppose appear for court, deh no bi lef Sisiku and odas for appear for court.

Barrister Fru John Nsoh and Christopher Ndong argue say de detainees dem na refugees for odas countries and deh bin wan know under which condition deh bring dem back.

But court troway de case for seka say one paper bin di miss for de file, dis paper na de detainees bin suppose sign but deh no di allow de lawyers dem for see dia customers.

De second reason na say lawyers weh goment force for Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and odas Louisa Songwe, Mujem Fombat and Chief Ottia for Muna Chambers withdraw demselves from de habeas corpus weh de bin file.

Image example Barristers John Fru Nsoh and Christorpher Ndong na Sisiku dia lwyers.

But Mujem Fombat later tell BBC say de oda lawyers bin know say deh withdraw de case and say na Sisiku and e kombi ask say make deh withdraw de case.

"Judge troway de file, but we go appeal, politics don enta judicial system for Cameroon", Barristers John Fru Nsoh and Christopher Ndong tok.

Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and odas dey for State Secretariat for Defence, SED cell since January 25 weh deh force dem back for kontri from Nigeria.

Deh bin arrest Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and nine odas for Nera Hotel and with odas weh goment arrest for Nigeria na 47 Southern Cameroons deh force back for January.