Fuel tank fire destroy many properties for Port Harcourt

Many shops, event centre and church na im burn down Thursday early morning afta tanker wey carry fuel fall down catch fire for Port Harcourt, Southern Nigeria.

Tori be say di tanker driver miss control as e dey drive along Eliozu Express road around 5am before e fall down begin catch fire.

Rescue operations dey go on, so far no body don die but dem don block traffic for dat part of port

We tori pesin wey dey on ground see photo wetin happun.

Image example Di event center wey burn

Image example Remains of Christ Living Miracle Church wey burn finish for di fire