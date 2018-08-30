Bush mushroom kill Cameroon refugees for Nigeria - UNHCR

Image example Some mushroom human being fit chop but some get poison

United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR say two Cameroonians die from poison for Adagom camp for Ogoja local goment area for Cross River State, south-south Nigeria.

De refugee agency say from medical source deh fit don die from poison afta deh chop bush mushroom and say deh di still shine eye for de mata.

Some oda two pipo for de same family bin deh hospital, one don komot and deh oda wan go fit also go back for house very soon.

UNHCR say deh di work with dia office for Ikom Nigeria for assist de oda family members weh deh cheat die and de community.

Na for September 2017 weh Cameroonian start run as wuruwuru start for Northwest and Southwest regions enta Nigeria for Cross River, Taraba, Benue and Akwa-Ibom states.

Just now UNHCR deh don register 21,291 refugees for de area and and about 80 percent na woman and pikin dem.