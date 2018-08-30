Bukola Saraki wan pursue Buhari comot as Nigeria President for 2019
Di President of Nigeria Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, don bring imself come front, say im wan be president of di kontri for 2019.
Im tok im mind as im dey tok wit youth groups for Abuja dis afternoon. E neva tey wey oga Saraki port from di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) go di main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).
Na for di first edition of di Public Dialogue Series with Political Parties on Youth Candidacy and Party Primaries for Abuja, im tok am.
Di Senate President say many pikin dem for Nigeria dey hungry and say disease wey dem fit treat dey kill dem.
Im say: "Di necessary education facilities and system to equip dem for di future no dey. We no dey create di jobs wey fit grow our economy. And dem no dey consult youths as dis kontri dey take waka", im tok.
Saraki say Nigeria economy don pafuka, say unemployment high well-well, say bizness dey close.
All di tins wey im tok plenti well-well including how im take tok say di kontri don divide pass as e dey before.
"We must make sure say lives dey secure for Nigeria. As things stand now, nobody dey safe for dis kontri...we must rebuild di trust of our pipo for goment," im tok
As Saraki don declare now, im don join odas like Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Ibrahim Dankwambo wey don declare to be president under PDP party.