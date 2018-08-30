Image copyright Emma Benitez

One Nigerian doctor don tok say make pipo no dey fear say small breast na problem.

Some pipo para afta dem see advert wey tok say women wey get small breast get 'physical defect' for Russia.

Akvilon Invest wey be construction company, place foto of one woman wey dey surprise as she dey measure her chest wit tape and dem write "We get small prices and plenti of complexes!"

Citizens don tok say di advert na koro-koro way wey dem wan use take laugh women wey get small breast.

Itoenaan Ekine na gynaecologist wey dey work for Ultimate Specialist Hospital for Port Harcourt, Rivers state wey dey south-south Nigeria and e don live for Russia before.

E tell BBC Pidgin say women wey get small breast no get any issue for body and dem no need to dey worry dia sef because dem go fit breastfeed dia pikin.

E say wetin dey make dis small 'breast mata' big palava to some women be say "Woman want make evritin for dia body dey gallant just for beauty and fashion, no be say small breast na problem."

Dr Ekine say anoda reason be say for some Russia men, dem dey reason say woman wey get small breast no dey complete."