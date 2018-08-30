Nigeria 2019 Election: Defection no do anytin to our party - Buhari
Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, don tok say even as some politicians run comot di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), e no affect di party.
E tok am as APC dey do dia first National Executive Committee meeting for Abuja, di kontri capital.
Di presido say di former members wey defect go anoda party, dia plan na to scata APC but dia plan no work as na dem still dey hold majority for House of Representatives and Senate.
Na di first time wey di committee go meet since dem elect new leaders for June.
Oga Buhari say party leaders bin try to tok sense to pipo wey port but dem no gree.
Di biggest heavyweight wey run comot for di ruling party na number three citizen Senate President Bukola Saraki wey port go opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).
Oga Saraki don announce say e go contest for president for 2019 election.