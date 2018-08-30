Image copyright @iam_Davido/twitter Image example NYSC post Davido go Lagos Camp

Nigeria musician Davido cause Nigeria Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for Lagos to scata wen im show di camp on Thursday.

Tori be say security officials no find am easy to control di fans wey rush to go take picture wit di musician.

Davido wey graduate from Babcock University for Ogun State wia im study Music dey among di 2152 batch of corps members wey take dia oath for NYSC Orientation Camp for Lagos.

Im tell tori pipo News Agency of Nigeria say e "be youth and im dey happy to serve im papa land."

NYSC na compulsory youth service wey graduates for Nigeria wey dey below 30 years must undergo.