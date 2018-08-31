Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria 2019 elections na part of di tins Merkel go yarn about

German Chancellor Angela Merkel don land for Nigeria capital, Abuja for di final leg of her West African waka.

Di visit na to increase economic relations between West Africa and Germany.

For meeting Merkel go sidon do wit Presido Muhammadu Buhari dem go also nack head on top di mata of illegal migrants wey dey enta Europe from West Africa.

Merkel go also jaw-jaw wit Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, oga for di join bodi of West African kontries, di Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Na from Ghana Merkel dey from come wia she bin go yesterday to yarn security and economic mata wit di kontri Presido Nana Akufo Addo.

Di 2019 general elections for Nigeria na anoda mata wey Merkel go use her visit chook eye on top.