Image copyright Getty Images Image example Eminem yab Grammys even tho im don 15 of di award

American rapper Eminem trend all ova di world on Friday sake of say im just drop im latest album where im yab Donald Trump, Drake, Grammys Award plus tori pipo sef.

Tori be say Eminem surprise evribodi Thursday night afta im drop im latest album wey im call "Kamikaze" wit no publicity at all.

Di album na im ninth studio album and na follow-up to im 2017 album, 'Rivival'.

E no dey possible make Eminem drop album, no yab anybodi

Eminem announce di release of di album give im fans today Friday for Twitter.

E get why Eminem be di "Slim Shady". So as usual, fans rush go listen to Kamikaze to know di pipo wey di rapper use yabis finish dia life inside di album.

Eminem no disappoint, see all di pipo wey collect beta diss for di album:

1. Donald Trump

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Donald Trump

Eminem still yab America Presido Donald Trump again for im new album. Dis time, Slim Shady call Trump "Evil serpent" wey abandon pipo wey im sell fake dreams to.

No be today Eminem begin get beef with US Presido Donald Trump. Last year 2017, di rapper release "The Storm" for di 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards single where im almost drop hot coffee pot for Donald Trump head come still accuse am say racism na di only tin Trump dey "fantastic-four".

2. Mike Pence

Image copyright Getty Images Image example VP Mike Pence

Di rapper yab US Vice President Mike Pence blockus unto im stand ontop di gay conversion therapy for America wey dem don dey reason to ban. Eminem feel say Pence dey in support di therapy.

3. Drake

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Canadian rapper Drake

For di title track, di rapper no pity singer Drake at all. Im yab di Canadian rapper say na pipo dey write lyrics for am.

4. The Grammys

Image copyright Getty Images

Eminem accuse Grammy wey be di biggest music awards say dem suck rappers blood.

Slim Shady dey vex say Grammys dey like nominate all di biggest artistes for industry den go come carry di Album of di Year award give pesin wey nobody don ever hear of.

5. Journalists

Music journalists and pipo wey dey review songs follow hear am for Eminem hand inside dis album.

Di rapper no dey happy at all for di kain ratings wey dem give am for im 2017 Rivival album.

Other pipo wey Eminem yab for di album na Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty, Lil Pump & Lil Xan, Machine Gun Kelly, Joe Budden, and Tyler The Creator.