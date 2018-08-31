Image copyright AFP Image example Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Buhari

German Chancellor Angela Merkel say Nigerian students wey dey come Germany no plenti and e go sweet am for belle if di number swell like garri wey water no too dey.

She say as tins dey ground na just 1200 Nigerians students tanda for Germany. She also say dem for like increase technical and vocational training of students for Nigeria.

Na for press conference for Nigeria presidential Aso Villa, Abuja, Germany no. 1 madam-at-di-top tell tori pipo say she go like if Nigerians dey enta Germany wit correct paperwork.

Merkel dey visit Nigeria for di final leg of her West African waka afta she bin first show for Senegal and Ghana.

Di ginger wey dey push madam Merkel to open door for students to come Germany di correct way na di mata of illegal immigration wey don become hot mata for di kontri.

Between 2015 and 2016, more than 200,000 Syria refugees and asylum seekers wey dey run comot war for di Middle East kontri na im run enta Germany.

Since then, migration mata don become rope for di neck of Merkel goment sotey her CSU coalition partner dey fight her CDU party.

At least 30,000 Nigerians dey live illegal for Germany but for dis visit, no sign dey say di two kontris agree on how to return dis Nigerian migrants.