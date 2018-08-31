Image copyright Instagram/emmykasbit Image example Emmanuel Okoro na di designer of di jacket wey Theresa May wear wen she go Nigeria

Wen 27 years old Emmanuel Okoro of EmmyKasbit receive call say make e design cloth for one VVIP from UK, e no ever tink am say di experience go change im life forever.

Di pesin wey call am from di British Council bin no first tell am who di VVIP be, e no ever dream say na di UK Prime Minister, Theresa May.

"Na director from British Council Ojoma Ochai and Omoyemi Akerele founder of Style House Files and Lagos Fashion week call me. Dem dey reason di mata because no be only my brand dem call for di project.

"Dem tok say dem need designer to push di African fashion go front, say dem need designer to design outfit for one UK VVIP wey dey show for di kontri.

"Dem no mention any name, dem say na top secret so dat dem no go breach security." Na so Okoro tell BBC Pidgin tori pesin Helen Oyibo.

Image copyright Instagram/@emmykasbit Image example Na Akwete material Okoro use take do di jacket

'My hardwork pay'

Okoro say e join di oda designers wey dem contact submit im bio, and dem tell am say e no compulsory say dem go pick am say na di UK Prime Minister go get di final say. But afta four days e hear from dem again.

"Everytin happun fast-fast, and e take like four days before dem finally confam say na me get di job and na two days before di Prime Minister land."

Okoro say even though e no know who di VVIP client be, e just get to put in im best.

"Na on Monday Ojoma send me like press statement say Theresa May dey come Nigeria, she come say in case you never make di connection, na she be di client." Na so Okoro tok

"My phone never stop to dey ring since den, my instagram follows don jump wit like 2,000 new followers. "

Image copyright Instagram/emmykasbit Image example Okoro say wit wetin happun now, e feel say e dey one step to achieving e goal

'Theresa May na pipo pesin'

Di icing ontop di cake for Okoro na wen di Prime Minister come also tell dem say e go like meet with am wen dat one no dey part of di deal before.

"Dem tell me say di PM go fly enter Lagos and she go like do small tok-tok wit me. E shock me. Like wow! Imagine me oh, come dey wit pipo like Dangote, Tony Elumelu, my leg just dey shake".

Okoro describe May as pesin wey like pipo as she show beta interest ontop di women empowerment project wey im dey do.