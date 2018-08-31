School uniform wey fit give students cancer dey Nigeria market

Image copyright Jenny Matthews Image example Some schools dey import uniform from outside Nigeria to show say dem beta pass odas

Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) wey be goment join bodi wey dey torchlight tins wey be fake or good say e get some school uniforms wey fit cause cancer for di kontri.

SON say some uniforms wey pipo dey import from China carri plenti "azo". Dis azo na dye wey companies dey use make cloth for China and oda kontris.

Dem write for dia website say "azo" dey release substance wey fit cause cancer if e join wit pesin sweat, say make pipo avoid am.

SON say azo na product wey dem don ban for plenti kontris but e get two companies for China wey still dey use am produce clothes. Di companies na Sing Shun Fat School-Clothier Company and Zenith Uniform Company.

Di organisation say make anybodi wey wan import school uniforms from China tell dem first so dat dem go torchlight am first before dem go bring am come Nigeria.

One pesin for SON tell BBC Pidgin say dem seize di material for some market for Kano State northern Nigeria and say dem still dey enta markets for oda states to do investigate and seize di bad material.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Almost all di schools for Nigeria dey use school uniform

Plenti private schools for Nigeria dey get dia uniform form China and oda kontris. Some state goments too dey import school uniforms wey dem dey give students for public schools free.