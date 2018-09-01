Ariana Grande fans no like di way Pastor hold her for bodi
Fans of American musician Ariana Grande scatta twitter on Saturday morning sake of di way one pastor hold her bodi after she perform for Aretha Franklin burial.
Bishop Charles H. Ellis wey lead Franklin burial greet Ariana for stage on Friday night afta she sing one Aretha song.
- Drake, Trump, odas wey Slim Shady yab inside Kamikaze album
- Davido scata NYSC camp for Lagos as im show to serve im fatherland
But fans begin para wen video wey pipo dey share for social media show say di pastor hand press di musician breast as im dey hold her.
Shaperly, her fans begin trend di hashtag #RespectAriana as dem post photos of di pastor as im hold her and how e dey vex dem.
Some of dem tok say di tin wey di pastor do na sexual assault while odas feel say di pastor overdo wit di way im hand travel go her bodi.
Afta some hours, Bishop Charles don comot to tell world pipo sorry as e say "no be im plan to touch any woman breast."
"Maybe I cross border, maybe I bin dey too friendly or familiar but again, I say sorry".
Even though many pipo don wire di preacher, Ariana Grande never tok anytin for media on top di matta.
See how fans dey para;