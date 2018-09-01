Image copyright Nigeria Police/Twitter Image example Inspector Charles Omotosho career don end for bad way

Nigeria Police don sack Inspector Charles Olusola Omotosho wey dey work wit di Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) for dia Ikorodu branch.

Tori be say na on top money of N5,000 wey Omotosho use by-force collect from one pesin for June dis year land am inside hot soup.

Abayomi Shogunle, Assistant Commissioner of Police, confam to BBC Pidgin say, na true tok dem sack Omotosho on top mago mago and di mata don end for dia.

Shogunle still tok say three oda junior FSARS operatives wey work wit Omotosho for di day di tin happun chop demotion for rank as punishment.

Omotosho wahala start wen one Twitter user, Adegoke Ifeoluwa alias ''Princess Ife'' on May 16, 2018 claim say SARS for Ikorodu cut am warning say dem go shoot am and odas if she no drop dem moni.

Ife say, ''Wit wetin l see wit my eye today (May) no be lie to say SARS na armed robbers''.

She say na work she dey go wen dem stop am and odas and begin tax dem. She use bank transfer send di officers di moni wit mind say dem fit trace dem later.

Shogunle say, weda police wear uniform or na plainclothes officer and im stop to ask Nigerian pipo kweshun make dem hear wetin im wan say. If di officer do somtin wey bad, make dem report to di Police Complaint Rapid Response Unit.

Wen BBC tori pesin Busayo Iruemiobe ask di FSAR tok tok pesin if dem go cari Omotosho go court sake of say im fit be like say im break law, Shogunle answer back say no be di way police dem dey do dia tin.

Shogunle tok say, ''na under di Police act and regulation na im we use charge Omotosho for dis mata, and afta we investigate, di result na 'guilty' and police authorities nack am punishment of sack .''

Di Assistant Commissioner tell BBC News Pidgin say police get dia own law and wen officer break am, dey go use dis law to investigate di mata, and if dem find di officer guilty, im go chop police punishment just like wetin dem do Omotosho.