How Boko Haram take kill 30 Nigeria Soldiers

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Boko Haram dey give Nigeria soldiers headache since nine years

At least 30 soldiers don die for Borno State northeast Nigeria afta Boko Haram militants attack dia base.

Tori pipo AFP say di gbege happun wen militants carri plenti truck enta di army base for Zari village begin do shoot shoot wit soldiers.

Dem shoot reach one hour come take ova di army camp before di soldiers go arrange come back to attack back.

Di militants carri army weapons and equipment from di camp. E no clear how many militants die for di operation.

Nigeria army authorities neva confam how many soldiers die but dem gree say dia soldiers fight wit militants for Zari village.

Boko Haram militants don increase dia fight against Nigeria soldiers for some months now, but army dey always claim say dem don downgrade militants for di kontri.

Militants attack for Nigeria don reach 9 years since e start for northern part of di konrti and e chop pass 20, 000 pipo head.