Sex for marks: Na female students dey harass us pass - University lecturer

One lecturer for Federal University Dutse for Jigawa State, northern Nigeria Mukhtar Ali say na female students be di big offenders for di sexual harassment issue for higher institutions.

Oga Ali wey don teach for many years for Federal College of Education for Kano before im move go dis University, tell BBC Pidgin say dat wan no mean say e no get lecturers wey dey disturb di students. But e say based on im own experience, na di students 'dey rush lecturers pass'.

"You fit get offenders from both sides, dat is di lecturers and di students. But based on my experience na di students dey rush di lecturers pass because dey wan get good grades and to pass dia courses."

"I don experience harassment for di school wey I dey teach before from one female student wey feel say she go use am get beta marks for my course. Wetin I do be say I warn her make she stop, letting her know say I no be dat kain pesin," im tok.

Di lecturer add say im no report di issue to school authorities at di time because di girl listen to di warning wey im give her.

"She no continue afta I warn her, if not I for take up di issue with school authority."

Wetin di lecturer tok make BBC Pidgin meet some female students wey dey learn for di school, to hear from dem.

Di two students wey beg say make BBC Pidgin no disclose dia names agree say e get girls wey dey ready to do anything to make dem pass exams but at di same time e get lecturers too wey dey disturb.

"I sabi say girls dey wey dey ready to do anything wey go make dem pass exam although dey do am codedly. But e get lecturers wey you go dey see say dey show signals say dem want you. For me and my friends na to read we dey focused on." Na wetin di level 200 student yarn.

Di second student say she don hear of lecturers wey dey disturb students from her friends but na sometin wey no get proof.

"Sometime for hostel, you go hear girls dey discuss how so and so lecturers dey disturb dem but personally I neva encounter anything like dat."

Obafemi Awolowo University for southwest Nigeria, bin sack one lecturer for June dis year, afta one recording bin come out wia im dey harass one female student to sleep wit am.

Most female students for Universities and oda tertiary schools for Nigeria don complain say lecturer harass dem, though dem no dey come out to tok.