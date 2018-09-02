Image copyright Nyce Wanjeri/Instagram Image example AMVCA awards

Lagos state stand at attention for Saturday night as pipo wey dey do feem and telly all over Africa flood Victoria Island for di sixth Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

South Africa TV cable company Multi Choice, na im dey reward pipo wey don try well for di feem and TV industry and dis year award show say dem just dey grow more and more.

Ogbonge feemmaker and one of di daddy of Nigeria feem industry alias Nollywood, Tunde Kelani na im win di Industry Merit Award wey dem dey give pipo wey don tey and try wella for di industry.

For im time wey begin around 1970, Kelani make big feems like; 'Ko se Gbe (1995)' 'Oleku (1997)', 'Saworide(199)', 'Thunder Bolt: Magun (2001)', 'The Campus Queen (2004)' and 'Maami (2011)'.

Kelani no be di only pesin wey get reason to jolli, see three oda tins wey shele for di awards.

Image copyright Nyce Wanjeri Image example Kenya Nyce Wanjeri win Best Actress for Comedy series

1. Kenya feems win big

Kenya shine wella as dem hama plenti pipo to win five of dis year top awards.

'18 hours' wey producer Phoebe Ruguru bring come, win dis year Best Overall Movie award and Best Movie award for East Africa. Di feem also win di Best Picture Editor for Mark Maina.

Dennis Wanjohi feem 'The Flesh Business' about underage sex trade for Kenya claim di Best Documentary award.

Nyce Wanjeri win di Best Actress in a comedy and TV series for her popular TV series 'Auntie Boss'.

Di award move Wanjeri sotay pipo for di ceremony wan open di tap wey dey dia eye afta di actress tok say her waka to Nigeria na di first time she don ever enta aeroplane.

Image copyright Omotola Jalade Ekeind/Instagram Image example Omosexy jolli on top her first AMVCA award

2. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde finally win accolade she want

Popular Nollywood actress Omotola Jalalade Ekeinde alias Omosexy no go quick forget 1st September 2018.

AMVCA nack Omosexy wit di Best Actress award in a drama series for her movie 'Alter Ego'.

Omosexy tok say even though di organisers don nominate am more than once before, na di first time she go cari di award go house.

Image copyright Bammybestowed/Instagram Image example BamBam di chick

3. BamBam di slay chick

No be lie say fashion na one of di tins pipo dey torchlight for di awards wey don turn Nigeria version of Hollywood Oscar awards.

And feem pipo wey show no dull but one actress wey cari fashion enta anoda level na former Big Brother Nigeria 2018 contestant Oluwabamike Olwawunmi alias Bambam.

For social media pipo dey tok say na like say Bambam wear plenti fowl for bodi.

See for yasef;