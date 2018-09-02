Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tori be say di building wey collapse don old.

11-years-old pikin don die for Catholic Church building wey collapse for Delta State on Sunday.

Tori be say morning service for di St. Paul Catholic Church, Ugolo, Adagbrasa for Okpe local goment area dey in progress wen di building fall for di head of worshippers.

Delta State Commissioner for Police, Mohammed Mustapha confam di tori give BBC say di building wey fall old pass 100 years.

