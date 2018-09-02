Game of Thrones fit end afta season eight
Game of thrones fit no dey again afta season eight, according to Finn Jones wey act as Jon Snow inside di HBO feem.
Pipo dey want know wetin go happun to Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and all the oda actors for di feem wey pass seven seasons.
"I tink say game of throne no go dey again. I tink say wetin go happun be say evribodi go die". Na so Finn Jones tok.
Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick tell tori pipo People Magazine say di ending for season eight go dey great say power no go dey again for centre, say individual kingdoms go collect power and democracy no go dey again.
HBO go bring out game of throne season 8 for 2019 but di producers don give fans small clip of di season to hold belle.
Na for HBO US and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV for UK dem dey show am. Season seven don dey down for DVD, Blue ray or digital download.