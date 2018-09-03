I no dey fear free and fair elections - Buhari

Image copyright NGRPresident Image example Buhari dey also lead ECOWAS delegation for meting wit Chinese goment

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say as pesin wey don benefit from free and fair elections before, im no dey fear elections wey wuruwuru no go dey for 2019.

Na on Sunday for Beijing, China im tok dis wan, come also say im go make sure say di 2019 elections go dey will be free, fair and credible.

Im bin dey tok wit members of di Nigerian community for China, come point di elections for Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi states, as sign say di kontri don make progress.

President Buhari say: ''those wey get interest to participate for di elections must get dia PVCs, register for dia constituency and elect anybodi dem like across ethnicity and religion.

''Di Nigerian police, law enforcement agencies and INEC must respect di pipo to express dia wishes,'' im add.

Di President come also shade tori pipo for im kontri, as dem dey take report di herders and farmers clashes, say as security agencies dey do dia best to stop di clashes, di media need to do dia part by reporting di truth.

For anoda event, di president also meet wit Nigerian students wey dey on scholarship for China.