Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cameroon President Paul Biya bin enta China for March 2018

Di third edition of di forum on China-Africa Cooperation dey happun for China and more than anytin, 100 Cameroon businessmen dey chill for decisions wey go comot from di summit.

Di reason be say dem get collabo deals wey dem suppose sign with private companies for China, for beta join bodi on top business mata.

Na di Cartel of Cameroon Entrepreneurs release dis tok-tok.

According to China tori pipo Xinhua, di collabo suppose to create more work for di youths dem even as e dey allow for stronger joinbodi between di kontris.

Presido Paul Biya bin enta China for March as di first African presido for 2018 to build strong relationship between Cameroon and China.

But according to Nick Ngwanyam, wey be political scientist, e pass to dey sign deals. E say wen dem add di excellent practices wey Chinese dey use do dia work to dem systems, den all dis deals go fit work.

Di summit wey go hold for di second time for China and di theme na "Towards an even Stronger China-Africa Community with a shared Future."