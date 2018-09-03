Davido collect permission to comot camp - NYSC
Di National Youth Service Corp say dem allow popular Nigerian musician David Adeleke aka Davido comot camp from Lagos, south west Nigeria, afta im collect permission for 'safety and security' reason.
Davido make tori wen e come out post pishure, say e dey go do NYSC, three years afta e graduate from university.
NYSC na one-year compulsory programme for graduates for Nigeria to serve dia kontri and also promote national unity.
Di first three weeks of di programme, di 'corps members' suppose dey orientation inside camp for di state wey dem post dem go.
Davido bin post pishure of imsef wit im NYSC uniform as im register for camp for Abule-Egba, Lagos on August 28 but im no stay camp for long, e post update of im show from America.
Pipo start to dey ask qweshion ontop social media say how Davido take cari waka comot camp.
According to NYSC 1993 law, no corps member fit leave di orientation camp without written permission from di State Director or im representative.
"Leaving di camp without permission of di State Director go attract extension of di service year by double di number of days for which say di member absent from camp." Na so part of di law tok.
But wen BBC Pidgin call di NYSC office for Lagos, di pesin wey pick say di pipo wey dey complain no sabi anytin say Davido collect permission.
"E dey on permission, if e happun say tins dey ground wey go make pesin comot like say you get belle and under special circumstances, dem fit give you approval."
"Im apply, and we grant am approval, e folllow di right procedure, na wetin I fit tell you be dat."
"Na security and safety issue for am to dey camp and we handle am accordingly." Na so di NYSC official wey no gree tell us in name tok.