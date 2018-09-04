Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerian elder filmmaker and cinematographer Tunde Kelani, na im gbab dis year Industry Merit Award for di Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards' wey happun for Lagos, last Saturday 1 September.

Dis na special award wey dem dey use to celebrate ogbonge pipo wey dey work behind or in front of camera afta many years.

Pipo wey don dey follow Kelani career go gree say im don pay im dues and deserve dis ''well-done-sir'' accolade.

Na for London Film School for obodo oyinbo im collect professional training for camera wey im bring back come Nigeria.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tunde Kelani alias 'TK'

Apart from im sweet camera skills, Yoruba culture and language na di special ingredient wey im dey like use to spice im films.

Tori be say na from pikin im begin read Yoruba books wey include D.O Fagunwa, di first writer wey dey use Yoruba language write literature.

Image copyright Tunde Kelani/Instagram

Ogbonge Yoruba theatre stars like Hubert Ogunde, Adeyemi 'Ade Love' Afolayan, Wole Soyinka and Adebayo Faleti na some of di pipo Kelani follow and dem helep am sharpen im culture and performance.

Wit over 40 million pipo wey dey speak Yoruba, Kelani reason say market full to sell feem. Also, feem na chance for di pipo of south west Nigeria to show dia rich tradition, art, history and religion.

Between 1970 and 1980, plenti of di Nigeria feems wey full cinema and dey collect international accolade na Kelani use im camera shoot dem.

Some of di feems include Idaamu Paadi Minkailu, Anikura, Ogun Ajaye, Iya Ni Wura, Taxi Driver, Iwa and Fopomoyo.

Later, e start im own feem company - Mainframe Production - and e do big big feems like; 'Ko se Gbe (1995)' 'Oleku (1997)', 'Saworoide(199)', 'Thunder Bolt: Magun (2001)', 'The Campus Queen (2004)' and 'Maami (2011)'.

No be lie say, Ogun state for south west Nigeria go proud of wetin dia pikin don do for im Yoruba culture.

Anoda Yoruba cameraman win AMVCA award for dat Saturday, im name na Yinka Edward and many pipo dey look am as one of di best cameramen of im generation and pesin wey don take ova from Kelani.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Yinka Edward

Yinka Edward, di crown prince of cinematography for Nigeria

If you don see Nigerian films like ''76'', ''Confusion Na Wa'', ''Di Figurine'', ''Phone Swap'', ''MTV Shuga'' and ''Okafor's Law'', den you don see Mr Edwards work be dat.

Over sabi for di work worri oga Edward sotay di feem wey im do for im Masters Degree - A Love Story - win BAFTA award for 2017, wey be di biggest award for UK feem pipo.

Im tok say im no believe say im team fit win di awards sake of say many of oda ogbonge feems dey ground wey fit collect di award.

Image copyright BAFTA Image example Yinka Edward (3rd from left)

Edward tok say na for church in Jos town, Plateau state, north central Nigeria im first start to dey do video coverage.

Na wetin ginger am to go di National Film Institute to get proper feem training.

Na dia im do im first big feem, 'Ninety Degrees' wey win plenti awards for one local feem festival.

Wen BBC Media Action for Abuja recruit Edward to do di TV series, ''Wetin Dey'', na dia im come get ogbonge training sake of say na British feem pipo teach dem how to do oyinbo standard feem.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Feem director Biyi Bandele and Yinka Edwards

Edward don work wit big feem directors for Nigeria like Izu Ojukwu, Kunle Afolayan, Kenneth Gyang and Biyi Bamidele.

For dis year AMVCA, na Omoni Oboli, 'Okafor's Law'' sama am Best Cinematography award.

Edward tok say if you make feem wella, e go last tey tey unto say good feem no dey die quick quick.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson and Tunde Kelani

How Kelani and Edward connect

Apart from say di two cameramen be Yoruba pipo and dem collect award for dis year AMVCA, dia career just dey follow diasef bumper to bumper like two Danfo wey dey inside go-slow on top Third Mainland Bridge.

Dem go London to further dia camera training

Dem work for BBC, Kelani as news cameraman and Edward as drama cameraman

Kelani collabo wit actor and producer Adeyemi 'Ade-Love' Afolayan, and Edward work wit Ade-Love pikin, Kunle Afolayan.

Edward don cari camera face Kelani korokoro for face sef, wen e do camera man for one documentary wey dey torchlight filmmakers for Nollywood.

Di two don work for southern Africa feem industry, Edward shoot Namibia first TV series while Kelani don collabo wit South Africa feemakers.

Nollywood actor, Daniel Effiong, tell BBC Pidgin say wetin im reason say join di two cameramen pass na how dia skill just dey enta anoda level dey go.

Effiong tok say Kelani and Edward na blessing dem be for Nigeria feem industry first and for Africa.