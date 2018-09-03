Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana presido Nana Akufo-Addo with China presido Xi Jinping

Nearly all Africa kontri presidents tanda for Beijing on Monday where China dash dem $60,000,000,000 to take do project but di question na why.

Chinese president Xi Jinping make di announcement announcement on Monday for di beginning of di two-day Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Di new $60 billion wey include $15 billion aid and loans wey dem no go pay interest amongst odas na part di goodies wey dey come out from dis padi padi forum.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Many African kontris dey also borrow from China

E no end dia, president Jinping also cancel di moni wey some of di poorer Africa kontris dey owe am.

Tori be say for some time now, African kontris don dey rush to do business wit China wey for many pipo eye be di new world power.

In fact, China don zoom past World Bank and di European commission as di single kontri wey dey fund infrastructure pass for Africa.

Why Africa dey rush China

Image copyright Getty Images Image example South Africa Presido Cyril Ramaphosa and China presido Xi Jinping

According to Larry Madowo wey be di BBC Africa business editor, na say China na di single kontri wey dey fund infrastructure pass for Africa be di reason why Africa kontris except Swaziland rush go China for di China-Africa summit.

Madowo tok say even though African kontris like to collect loans from China, some experts dey worry say di continent dey gada plenti debt.

Cobus Van Staden wey be big oga for Witts University believe say "China dey invest for Africa to make money and na wetin Africa want too," but wia wahala dey na "if dem fit sustain am".

China want Africa to no use di money for 'vanity project'

Uganda for example, don collect $3bn Chinese loan wey dem use build train lines and infrastructure and China still even promise more.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example African Leader dey poseon Monday wit China Presido Xi Jinping for Beijing

Even though fear dey say all dis projects and plenti money dey come from China, di kontri presido Xi Jinping don comeout tok say di money no be for "vanity projects" and dem no get plan to put hand inside Arica internal affairs.

Im tok say di $60billion wey dem dey give Africa na China cooperaion wit Africa and "dem dey target development and to create opportunities for young pipo."