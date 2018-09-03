Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zimbabwe vice president say im wife wey e wan divorce dey threaten im life

Di new Vice president for Zimbabwe, Kembo Mohadi hala come out on Monday on top domestic violence wey im dey suffer from im wife hand

Oga Mohadisay im dey fear for im life as e be say im wife wey e wan divorce, Tambudzani Mohadi dey threaten im life.

Im tok say since wen im begin di divorce process for court for 2017, im wife begin dey send am threat message upandan.

But im wife Tambudzani Mohadi wey be senator bin don deny some accuse wey her husband sama against am.

Through her lawyer, she file one notice of intention to defend di summon wey her husband issue to divorce her last year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example (From L) Zimbabwes former army commander and di new appointed vice president General Constantino Chiwenga, Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwes new appointed vice president Kembo Mohadi .

Mohadi say e don go court for Harare to collect protection order against im wife and also order wey go block her no to sell dia "matrimonial property before court go judge dia divorce mata finish" as she don begin sell some.

Oga Mohadi claim say dis im wife don disturb am tire, she go call im phone, insult am plus threaten to spoil im name and all dis fit cause damage to im political career as member of di goment,"

"I be citizen wey dey follow di law and wit di way husband or wife dey kill dia partner, I pray make dis honourable court protects me against di threat of violence."

"I carry mata come dis honourable court to get protection order against di respondent according to di Domestic Violence Act, because di respondent na very abusive pesin and/or pesin wey dey violent sotay now I dey live in fear of my life."

Di vice president also accuse im wife wey e wan divorce say she dey turn dia children to dey against am.

Di two of dem bin don marry for nearly 30 years before dem separate for 1999.

For early dis year, di wife deny one Twitter account wey 'bad-belle' pipo create wit her name and use take accuse Vice President Kembo Mohadi say e get affair wit one schoolgirl.

Tambudzani tell di Herald say na bab-belle pipo wey wan cause casala na im arrange di account because she no get any business to discuss her marriage or pesona mata for any media platform.