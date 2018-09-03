Image copyright GLOBAL TIMES Image example Report say di headmistress goal na to make di pikin dem learn more about different dance.

Headmistress for one nursery school don enta serious wahala afta she invite pole dancer to come perform for di ceremony to welcome back di student for new academic term.

Di pole dancer wear bum short and show-belle top begin dance around one pole for front of three-to-six-year-olds children and dia parents.

Tori be say di school invite parents and di school pikins to attend di opening ceremony of Xinshahui Kindergarten on 3 September.

One pesin say "I no wan know wetin di headmaster dey tink." Anoda pesin add say "Dis type of dancing no dey good for kindergarten."

And one say: "Nursery children suppose learn knowledge, but no be too much knowledge!"

Di headmistress of di school wey dey southern city of Shenzhen inside China don beg say make pipo no vex on top di mata.

According to official broadcaster CCTV, di local Bao'an Education Bureau order di school to apologise, sack di school headmaster and do investigation on top di mata.

Video of di pole dancer don spread evri where for online, and plenti pipo for social media don begin chook mouth for di school show.

As pipo for social media dey yab wetin happun, Tori pipo-Southern Metropolis Daily say many parents for di school dey fear say dis experience go get everlasting damage to dia pikin, and some don even comot dia pikin from di school.