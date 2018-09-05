Image copyright NIGERIA PRESIDENCY

For May 2018, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari sign di 'Not Too Young To Run' bill into law wey suppose make am easy for young pipo to enter politics.

But pipo wey get hand for di law dey tok say some political parties dey frustrate mata.

Members of di Not-Too-Young-to-Run movement for Gombe State don hala say some state governors dey put sand sand for young pipo garri as dem try make tins too cost - tins like party nomination form.

National Leader of di movement, Hamza Lawal, for one press conference for Gombe State, say im don see one kain plan by major political party and politicians wey wan run for office to block young pipo dem.

And truth fit dey wetin dis young campaign pipo dey claim if pesin reason di money wey some political party dey ask for expression of interest and nomination forms.

N850,000 na di money APC want from any young pesin wey wan run for House of Assembly

All Progressives Congress (APC), di kontri ruling party, wan make members wey wan run for presidency to go find N45 million - N5 million for expression of interest and N40 million for nomination.

For main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), presidential aspirant go drop N12 million total even though some go say money for House of Assembly office no too cost at N600,000 total.

One good tin wey APC dey do be say, women wey wan run for dia party go get 50% discount.

Hamzat Lawal believe say di work of Not-Too-Young-to-Run movement go get impact for di elections wey dey come

'No let di big money distract you'

Lawal advice to young pipo wey feel say dis plenti money mata go affect dem, na to do di kain ogbonge work for dia community so tay pipo sef go come togeda to support dem.

"Dis pipo wey believe in your vision fit even gada money buy your expression of interest and nomination forms... and even run di campaign for you," tok Hamzat Lawal, wey also be founder of ifollowthemoney.org.

Oda option na to comot di two big political party to join oda party dem, as Lawal dey confident say tins go dey different for di upcoming 2019 general elections.

"For 2015, many surprise when PDP lose...because no one believe say president wey dey rule go lose election," Lawal tok, but with di permanent voters card (PVC) and technology we get, people "vote go now count".