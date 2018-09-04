Image copyright Getty Images

As Nigeria dey enta gear two for di general lection wey go happun for 2019, one of di main candidates wey wan take ova dey fear say kasala go bust.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar worry na say say e dey fear for Nigeria say e fit be say President Muhammadu Buhari no hand ova, even if e loose di election.

Oga Atiku, wey just buy form to contest 2019 presidential election inside opposition Peoples Democratic Party - PDP , tok on Monday say di characters wey dey run tins for di kontri now no be di same as 2015.

President Buhari and oga Atiku work togeda to defeat former presido Goodluck Jonathan

E say say na retired general wey no ready to comot for office na im dem dey face now.

Mr Atiku - as Nigerians dey like to call am, na di deputy to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and di two no dey see eye to eye.

Plenti big-big politicians, plus including oga Atiku, run leave People's Democratic Party (PDP), wey dey rule between 1999 and 2015, join hand inside All Progressives Congress (APC) to win and pursue former presido Goodluck Jonathan comot goment for 2015.

Buhari no go hand ova for 2019 - Fani-Kayode

Now Mr Atiku don tok ay oga Jonathan na "peaceful, very patriotic Nigerian" wey im head correct.

No be today wey Nigeria don face serious election gbege.

Security sef na anoda problem wey goment dey struggle to solve as dem still neva chase Boko Haram comot northeast part of Nigeria.

APC mass defection: 'Maybe rice price go reduce'

Oda kill-kill between farmers and herdsmen don show for many states for di kontri.

But on top all of dis, oga Buhari don promise world leaders say say di 2019 election go dey free and fair.